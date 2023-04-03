Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As you may have heard, former President Donald Trump has been indicted. Yep, it’s true, a Manhattan grand jury decided that ol’ Donny was up to something fishy when he paid Stormy Daniels off all those years ago and now he is in trouble and many people are asking some variation of the question “oh my god what does this mean for The Republic????????”

The lovely thing about a place like Discourse Blog is that when many people are asking some variation of the question “oh my god what does this mean for The Republic????????” we get to look past them and ask the questions that REALLY matter. In this case, there is only one important question about the Trump indictment, and that question is this:

Which is funnier, this whole thing or when Trump got COVID?

I am confident that when historians look back on this era, this is the debate they will be having. So to help them out, I will attempt to give a definitive answer. Please join me, won’t you?