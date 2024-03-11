Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Last night, the Oscars started in a way they usually don’t: with five minutes straight of commercials.

Having one commercial before you kick off an awards show seems pretty normal. Having five minutes of commercials at the very beginning of an awards show—particularly if that awards show is the Oscars, the biggest awards show of them all, and one that is desperate to increase its viewership—is less normal. Things quickly morphed from “ok they’re doing an ad” to “what the hell is going on?”

It turned out that Palestine was what the hell was going on. A protest against the war on Gaza was blocking the route to the Oscars, and chaos was the result. “Hundreds of protesters have shut down a major section of Hollywood during the Oscars red carpet, turning Hollywood’s biggest night into a traffic nightmare. With just a few minutes ahead of the telecast’s scheduled start time, much of the ballroom is uncharacteristically empty and people are running to their seats,” Variety reported.

“We’re late, we’re late! The Palestinian protest shut down the Oscars tonight! Humanity wins,” nominee and Real One Mark Ruffalo shouted at the cameras as he ran into the Dolby Theater.

“We shut down an intersection and had people in gowns and tuxes walking the final several blocks,” one of the protesters tweeted at me later.

Every protest in support of Gaza is excellent, but the Oscars protest was especially so. This isn’t just because it delayed the Oscars, the biggest single television program there is apart from the Super Bowl. (Like, oh my god.) It’s also because the protest, and Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer’s invocation of Gaza during his acceptance speech, caused some of the world’s most irritating and useless people to absolutely lose their minds. And that is just wonderful.

When news of the protests filtered out, Israeli television went to code red.