Today, in a party-line vote, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives voted to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her post on the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. The GOP’s stated reason was that Omar has been critical of Israel in the past, but the vote was mostly about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy making good on his promise to remove Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Omar from their committee assignments.

It’s a new low in the seemingly continual persecution of Omar, who has been targeted by both Republicans and Democrats ever since she got to the House.

In her remarks on the floor ahead of the vote, Omar promised that she’s not going anywhere, try as the Republicans might.