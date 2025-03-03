Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Oscars did something they don’t always do: gave an award to a good movie.

No Other Land, a film about Israel’s destruction of Masafer Yatta, a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, won the Oscar for Best Documentary. No Other Land is a beautiful, humane, enraging work that captures the everyday obscenity of Israeli apartheid and occupation. The fact that it won the Oscar is faintly astonishing. The fact that it did so while still having no distribution deal in the United States is even more astonishing.

Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, the Palestinian and Israeli who star in No Other Land and helped direct it, gave pointed but restrained speeches as they collected their awards. Adra demanded an end to the “ ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” and Abraham denounced the “atrocious destruction of Gaza” and criticized U.S. foreign policy for blocking a path “to a political solution without ethnic supremacy” in Palestine and Israel. He also called for a return of Israeli hostages.

At no time did anyone use the word “genocide,” though they would have been well within their rights to do so.

All in all, it was the kind of scene—Palestinians and Israelis standing side by side, calling for peace, avoiding language that might cause a ruckus—that shouldn’t have kicked up too much dust.

But that would require the world’s legion of pro-genocide Zionist toddlers to behave themselves. Guess what? They didn’t behave themselves. Instead, they retreated to their safe space: throwing massive tantrums.

Let’s start with the biggest baby of them all: noted nepo baby and psychopath John Podhoretz.