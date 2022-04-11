I don’t, as a rule, watch cable news—my first job required me to watch it for hours and hours every single day, and that grim experience basically cured me of the habit for life—but from time to time, something jumps out of the morass and hits me across the jaw hard enough that I have to pay attention. So it was today when this very real graphic from Morning Joe—a perennial contender for the most brain-dead program on television—started making the rounds:

Yes, Morning Joe was ridiculous enough that it made professional tool Jeff Jarvis appear reasonable in comparison. I simply had to know more.

That led me to the following segment, which repeatedly reached towering heights of stupidity, and turned out to be a microcosm of all of the most noxious, lazy, hypocritical political narratives currently whirling around the upper echelons of the mediasphere.