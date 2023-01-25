It’s no secret to people I’m close to that I play a lot of video games. In fact, if you’re reading this from your inbox shortly after it sent, I’m probably playing a video game right now. Throughout the years they’ve been many things to me: a way to kill time during abysmally hot Central Valley summers, a way to bond with new friends in unfamiliar schools, a way to keep up those friendships when all of us move to different cities or states or countries to continue our lives. This is not unique to me: if you play games and read writing about games what I am describing probably sounds wrote and cliché. That’s because video games are absolutely huge. The global market for video games is measured in numbers I looked up and was briefly confused by because they’re written in terms like “2,776.9 million” which is a strange way of saying 2.8 billion. That’s how many people will be playing games in 2027, they think. The revenue estimates are well into the hundred-billions of dollars.

All of this is to say that games are here to stay. They are an art form and a commodity and a social phenomenon that will be present for the rest of human history in some form or another, unless we blast ourselves back to some dark age where we don’t have electricity anymore. It does not make sense to me, therefore, that the Washington Post decided to lay off nearly their entire video game reporting team yesterday.