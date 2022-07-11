Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Have you heard? Joe Biden’s presidency is ever-so-slightly faltering. It seems that things are going so badly right now that finding a genuine Biden stan out there is a needle-haystack-level challenge. At least that’s according to a new New York Times poll which finds that Biden has become roughly as popular as the plague, even among Democrats.

From the paper’s survey (emphasis mine):

President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party, with 64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, as voters nationwide have soured on his leadership, giving him a meager 33 percent job-approval rating. […]Among fellow Democrats his approval rating stands at 70 percent, a relatively low figure for a president, especially heading into the 2022 midterms when Mr. Biden needs to rally Democrats to the polls to maintain control of Congress. […]The backlash against Mr. Biden and desire to move in a new direction were particularly acute among younger voters. In the survey, 94 percent of Democrats under the age of 30 said they would prefer a different presidential nominee.

Yikes yikes yikes. This is big red alert territory. The iceberg is right there. Joe Biden has run off of the cliff and is hanging in the air and is about to look down and realize that there’s nothing below him and is going to fall with a splat on the ground.

It’s not great, is what I’m saying here. Never fear, though, because the White House has a genius strategy for winning people back: relentlessly trashing its own voters. Because nothing says “vote for us” like constant contempt, right?