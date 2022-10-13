(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Professional liar and all-around scumbag Alex Jones was ordered on Wednesday to pay the families of eight Sandy Hook victims nearly $1 billion in damages for repeatedly calling the mass shooting a “hoax”—which, the families testified, resulted in years of subhuman wackos harassing them with death and rape threats and even threatening to dig up the corpses of their dead elementary-aged children.

But, like clockwork, some of the (other) worst people in the world have rushed to stick their necks out to defend Jones.

Let’s (sigh) take a look.