(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By now you’ve probably heard that Donald Trump recently predicted that “it's gonna be a bloodbath for the country” if he’s not elected president in November.

Understandably, people have been freaking out about the remarks. It’s a weird thing to say! Especially coming from a guy who literally instigated a riot at the US Capitol, to say nothing of however many other instances of violence he’s inspired over the years. Given who Trump is and what he’s done already, the fact that he got up in front of a crowd and started yelling about bloodbaths is not the sort of thing any reasonable person should dismiss as harmless rhetoric.

Share

I say “reasonable” person here, because, in the wake of Trump’s bloodbath remarks, the most pedantic weenies you’ve ever heard of (to say nothing of the Trump campaign itself) have been absolutely salivating to lecture the rest of us about “context” and “exaggeration” and why they’re so smart and we’re so dumb, neener neener neener.

It’s exhausting. And stupid. So, so very stupid. Why are we giving this man the benefit of the doubt?