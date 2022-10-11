On Tuesday morning, former Hawaii congresswoman and onetime presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard announced that she was leaving the party in which she’d made her dubious political reputation.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” Gabbard explained on Twitter in a run-on sentence that would make Faulkner shit his pants.

It should be pretty obvious what’s happening here.