RFK, Jr., the president of the United States of CLOWNS. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

If you were dumb enough to spend any of this past weekend online, you may have seen an extremely stupid brouhaha pop up between acclaimed vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez and aspiring presidential “candidate” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. If you know what I’m talking about, you’re probably already cringing. If you don’t, consider yourself lucky — at least, until you read the next sentence.