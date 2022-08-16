I’ve now watched the Dr. Oz “crudité” video roughly ten times, and its magnificence never wanes.

Don’t know what I’m talking about? Take a gander.

This video of Dr. Mehmet Oz—millionaire TV star, noted quack, New Jersey icon, and now, bewilderingly, Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania—was actually made several months ago, but it has broken through into the national consciousness in the last couple of days. We should all be grateful for that, because it clearly proves that Dr. Oz is not actually running a Senate campaign in a crucial midterm swing state. He’s putting on one of the most elaborate, extended pieces of performance art that our culture has seen in recent times, and he’s succeeding beyond measure.

Don’t believe me? Let’s examine the evidence.