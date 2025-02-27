Yesterday, as Cros wrote about, Jeff Bezos announced to the world that he’s forcing the Washington Post opinion section to only write opinions that he, Jeff Bezos, agrees with—namely, that capitalism rocks and that “personal liberties”—by which I assume he means the “personal liberty” to say that trans people should be sterilized—also rock.

Now, it’s not as if the Post opinion section was good before yesterday. It’s been terrible for decades. But it did have a mandate to even vaguely try to publish some non-terrible opinions once in a while.

Not now though. Now, Jeff Bezos, whose qualifications for determining what the op-ed section of a daily newspaper should look like begin and end with “I have money,” has commanded that the Post dance to the silly little tune he wants to play.

OK. Lord forgive me for what I’m about to do here. But it can’t be helped.

Yesterday, even before Bezos made his announcement, Derek Guy, the internet’s favorite fashion guy, posted this harrowing image.

I think this picture violates the Geneva Conventions. If you put me in a dark room and just forced me to look at this picture I’d tell you anything you wanted to know. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more unappealing pair of people in my entire life. It’s just….so, so awful.

Share

So why am I showing you this war crime of a photo, especially mere hours after Cros subjected you to a different, only slightly less disturbing picture of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez? Because it gets at one of the very worst parts of the era we find ourselves in, particularly now that Donald Trump and his many poisonous cronies are back in charge.