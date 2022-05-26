Police officers stand near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

After an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, many people, from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to Sen. John Cornyn, to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and the Uvalde police have proved themselves to be totally incompetent in their handling of the tragedy, and absolute cowards in the face of the effects of the gun violence they themselves have encouraged.

What follows is a short list of some of the many villains who have shown how utterly worthless they are in the face of this atrocity.

The Uvalde cops

It would be an absolute mistake for me to not put the Uvalde police department on the top of this list of cowards. Bear with me, because the amount of cowardice this entire department has displayed is egregious and insurmountable.