Fox News

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect scandal to roar its way through the Trump White House than the one currently shredding what little comity once might have existed between some of the administration’s highest-profile functionaries and their respective centers of power within the broader MAGA cinematic universe. After years spent hyping pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as the lynchpin of a vast globalist liberal conspiracy (that conveniently did not involve himself), President Donald Trump, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi concluded earlier this month that not only was Epstein not trying to blackmail a secret client list, but he did kill himself in a Manhattan jail cell after all. Go figure.

Share

Suffice it to say, the administration’s decidedly un-conspiratorial conclusion has only added fuel to a growing fire of dissatisfaction among the president’s most reality-adverse advisors — many of whom made their names in conservative media in no small part on the strength of their Epstein conspiracy theories — including Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, the director and deputy director of the FBI respectively. Bongino, a longtime Epstein conspiracy theorist who caught flak from his fellow MAGA adherents this past spring for telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that he thinks Epstein committed suicide, was so incensed by Bondi’s handling of the case that he reportedly threatened to quit his job as the nation’s number-two cop. That Trump himself had to ask his followers this week to “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB” in a rambling Truth Social post demanding answers from “my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals’” is evidence that even he is starting to feel the heat.

To which I say: good, but also: is that as hot as it gets?