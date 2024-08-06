Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

I don’t like to gloat.

Actually, that’s a lie. I love to gloat. I love when I am right and other people are wrong. I love when people who should ostensibly know better show their whole entire ass while I, a genuine dummy, am proven correct and virtuous and an indispensable font of wisdom and certainty. Does this make me petty? Then I’m petty. Sue me. It feels nice.

Here’s something I’ve been right about recently: that Kamala Harris would pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — my governor, in fact — to be her running mate against Donald Trump and JD Vance in November. This is something I’ve been right about for weeks, and I’ve got the receipts, proof, timelines, and screenshots to back it up.

Discourse Blog Slack: where the magic happens

Would you look at that? I said it was gonna be Walz, and guess what? It’s Walz. Incredible.

What’s more incredible, though, is the number of people who are paid a lot of money to be right about stuff like this — people who were, it turns out, extremely wrong.

People like goofy dweeb Nate Silver.