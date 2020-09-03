They Really Think We're All Idiots
Liberals bashing the left will always be in style, especially if it looks like we're winning.
People are deeply depressed by the state of the presidential race—at least we have a debate to look forward to??—so getting invested in Massachusetts state politics felt like a nice diversion. Sen. Ed Markey’s defeat of Joseph Kennedy III by around 10 points on Tuesday night, months after the conventional wisdom was that Kennedy would roll over Markey w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.