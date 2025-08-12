CNN

President Donald Trump’s order to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops onto the historically safe streets of Washington DC has thrust the country into yet another semi-existential crisis, bringing us one step closer to the nationwide military occupation the president has been transparently craving for nearly a decade.

Thus far, the 800-some deployed troops and accompanying FBI agents in DC have largely been met with enthusiastic ridicule and a single ballistic sandwich, undercutting the president’s insistence that “special conditions of an emergency nature” have turned the nation’s capital into a blighted domain filled with roving gangs deserving of military liquidation. It turns out that DC is mostly just a place where ordinary people live and work and occasionally throw their meatball subs at an occupying agent of the state.

But even that seems a bridge too far for some of the conservative world’s most committed diaper-wetters, who have spent the intervening hours since Trump’s deployment telling anyone within earshot about how scared they are of the normal goings on of a mid-sized city. And not just telling, but bragging about how scared they are as a way to signal their MAGA fealty.

DC is “daggum dangerous, brother,” Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett insisted during a CNN interview on Tuesday, claiming it was “one of the reasons I live in my office at night.” That Burchett used the very same interview to brag about how little work he missed after being kicked by a horse last month should give you a sense of what sort of person we’re talking about here.

Why a fully grown member of Congress would want to go on national television to crow about being a huge baby is beyond me. But, as it turns out, Burchett is far from the only high-profile conservative to go out of their way to call attention to how big a weenie they can be in the face of mild discomfort.