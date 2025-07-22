YouTube

There are few people on earth who can generate the kind of disproportionate, frothing-at-the-mouth reaction that Hunter Biden does. For nearly a decade now, the former First Son has evoked the sort of overwrought right-wing pearl-clutching usually reserved for DC area pizza parlors or trans kids trying to take a piss in private.

Given that level of weirdness, I’ve mostly tried to steer clear of anything Hunter-related—as a matter of self-preservation if nothing else. Lord knows I can only stand a few seconds of Marjorie Taylor Green narrating Hunter’s grainy dickpics before I start to accumulate lasting psychic damage.

But with Joe no longer in the White House, and Hunter’s name conspicuously absent from the mouths of Republicans who once vowed to jail he and his father for their (entirely fabricated) treasonous behavior, I’m a little more open to actually giving this guy a shot—which is fortunate, since Hunter himself seems pretty eager to take some shots lately too.

This week, Hunter sat down for a more than three-hour-long interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, holding back little in a series of hilariously vulgar screeds against David Axelrod, James Carville, Rahm Emanuel, and other high-profile Obama-era liberals whose advice and opinions he obviously detests.