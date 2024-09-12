Screenshot via NYTimes Opinion/Twitter

I woke up not knowing today would be the day I’d hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt sing, “You wouldn’t know it from the news, but immigrants have a lower crime rate,” but, unfortunately, it is. And now you’re here with me!

On Wednesday evening—Sept. 11, no less—The New York Times Opinion section tweeted a “parody” video of Gordon-Levitt “humorously” offering “the debate recap you didn’t know you needed,” in verse. What follows is a 2016-ass piece of media reminiscent of Kate McKinnon singing “Hallelujah.”

Maybe it’s just me, but running Donald Trump saying “They're eating the dogs.

They're eating the cats” through Auto-Tune is pretty sinister. It’s really not funny! It’s rhetoric that could very well get someone killed.

But don’t mind me being a spoilsport!

Share

Gordon-Levitt-as-moderator “asks” Kamala Harris and Trump such questions as “How can an average girl afford a nice bag of pizza rolls?” (about inflation) and, far worse, “A foreign policy win is to have a lot of friends. But could you team up against our enemies? Cause they keep trying to start shit again and again.” Swap “enemies” for allies and you’re right on the money!

Things devolve even further from there.