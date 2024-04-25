Getty Images

It’s absolutely undeniable: There’s something incredible happening on college campuses across the country, and it’s only spreading.

It started at Columbia University, where students set up tents last week in solidarity with Gaza after university President Nemat Shafik testified before Congress, making such novel, useless points as arguing that even saying “from the river to the sea,” long a rallying cry for Palestinian liberation, could be grounds for discipline. Columbia students said they’d keep the encampment on campus until the school divested from Israel.

Share

Then Shafik called in the New York Police Department, greatly escalating matters, as expected. That was the spark. Now, similar protest encampments have taken root at Yale, Harvard, Brown University, the University of Michigan, New York University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, per Vox, with further protests at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Miami University of Ohio, Emory University, Temple, Tufts University, the University of Minnesota, The New School in New York, Emerson College, the University of Southern California, and beyond. On Wednesday, a large protest on the University of Texas at Austin campus, where at least 34 people were arrested, led to Gov. Greg Abbott calling for the student protests to be “in jail” and “expelled.”

Like I said, incredible.