Earlier today, an apartment building in the Bronx partially collapsed. A whole corner of the building just sort of fell off after an incinerator shaft exploded, cascading dust all over the housing development around it and raining down bricks. They said it was a gas explosion, maybe because the building turned the heat on for the first time this year and a pipe was leaky or something. It’s a miracle no one seems to have been injured.

It would be a reach to say that anyone wanted this to happen. But when I look at photos of the building, residents crowded around and shaking their heads, then going back inside because that is where they live and where else are they going to go, it strikes me that this is basically the plan for the United States going forward. Stuff will collapse and we will let it, because what choice do we have?