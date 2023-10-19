(Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images)

We are living through terrible times right now. The people of Gaza are being subjected to a humanitarian catastrophe of unimaginable proportions, and the world’s most powerful countries, led by the United States, are standing by and letting it happen. There is a desperate need for a ceasefire at the very least, but we are not likely to get one.

It can be hard, in moments like these, to know exactly what to do—what actions would be helpful, what statements would be useful, what personal choices to make.

But it is easier to figure out what not, not, not, absolutely not, to be doing right now. And here is a perfect example. It comes from Aaron Rupar, a journalist who has a thriving Substack of his own but is probably best known as that guy who posts lots of cable news clips and Donald Trump speeches to Twitter.

Rupar’s rather astonishing level of dedication to his video-clipping task has been a boon to content-starved bloggers everywhere for years. Recently, though, he has turned into a somewhat caustic defender of Joe Biden against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Share

On Wednesday, that instinct led Rupar to weigh in on the current Israeli assault on Gaza in a way that honestly left me speechless.