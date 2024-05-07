Liz Hafalia/ San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Bible says there is nothing new under the sun, to which I say that there are nevertheless an infinite number of ways to combine the things that already exist under the sun in order to create something that still manages to be uniquely horrible and unnecessary. Take, for instance, podcasts.

Does the world need a new podcast? Absolutely not. Does the world need a new podcast on electoral politics, specifically? Fuck no. And still, this week former Obama administration bigwig and presidential campaign guru David Plouffe announced the impending launch of his newest venture, “The Campaign Managers” — a podcast where he will “delve deep into the complexities of the 2024 election” and “go beyond the headlines to dissect the latest campaign strategies,” and blah blah blah I almost fell asleep writing that sentence and half of it was just copying and pasting from the official iTunes description.

The project’s hook, however, is that Plouffe’s podcast cohost — the “s” in the titular “Managers” — is none other than Kellyanne Conway, whom you might remember as one of the Trump administration’s most competent, and therefore arguably most evil, top-level strategists.

Plouffe announced this news in a tweet, which he probably thought would make people say “ooh lemme subscribe” but which really made people say “this is why we hate you.”