What I love about these politicians, man, is that I get older and they’re also getting older, but somehow at an exponentially faster rate. That certainly seems to be the case with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who short-circuited—again—yesterday during a visit to his home state of Kentucky.

After freezing up, unable to answer or seemingly exit himself, and with his eyes lit up with panic like he’s a prisoner in his own body, McConnell is quickly joined by an aide who shuffles him out of the spotlight. When a very similar incident befell the senator just last month when he was in the middle of speaking during a press conference in D.C., two neurologists who reviewed the footage told The New York Times that he could have been having a mini-stroke or partial seizure. McConnell’s office hasn’t commented on either incident or shared any details about his health, including, as the Times notes, whether he has consulted a doctor.

Once you get beyond the black comedy entertainment value of seeing one of the most villainous and destructive people in human history getting betrayed by his desire to stay in power long after he should have retired, a couple of things about this situation become clear.