The Oscars are coming up, and personally, I can’t wait. I’m currently finishing my last remaining Oscar movies (Spencer: better than I expected!) and will be cheering for the Magic Of Cinema this Sunday. But Oscars co-host Amy Schumer wants me to be cheering for something else: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky??

“We have so many eyes and ears on this show, I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition,” Schumer told Drew Barrymore in an interview on Barrymore’s talk show. She continued:

I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something, just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.

“That’s why I love you,” Barrymore (who, as an aside, was wearing a truly remarkable ensemble in this clip—a puffy-sleeved blouse paired with matching argyle suspenders and necktie???) replied. OK.

I am all for politics intruding on awards shows, but…woof. This sort of thing has been building for weeks ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and now Amy Schumer has managed to bring all the strands together.

