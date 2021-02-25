Are you a fan of good livestreams? Then boy do we have some great news for you.

We're doing a livestream tonight (Feb. 25) at 7 p.m. ET with our very special guests, comedians Rajat Suresh and Jeremy Levick.

Apart from being some of the funniest people around, Rajat and Jeremy are also experts on the biggest threat to our world today, cancel culture, which is why our own Jack Crosbie and Katherine Krueger are going to be tackling this important issue with them.

https://twitter.com/jeremylevick/status/1364678998958235660?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

It's all going down live on our Twitch stream (twitch.tv/discourseblog) and if you would like to join the conversation and get Rajat and Jeremy to answer your burning questions about cancel culture LIVE on air, please subscribe to our Steward tier!

You'll get a link to our private Discord server where we'll be interacting with our readers and fielding questions. It's gonna be great! You can join for as little as $10 a month and, apart from getting to hang with Rajat, Jeremy, and the rest of the Discourse Blog crew, you also get our special What Now newsletter and a whole host of other great benefits.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR STEWARD TIER AND JOIN THE FUN

See you tonight!