“Man,” a wise man once crooned, “it’s a hot one.”

Well, I’m neither wise nor a crooner, but if you’ll allow me, I’d like to add my two cents about this whole “weather” thing and say that today, July 19, 2022, is officially “too hot.” Right now it’s in the mid-90s in my beloved Twin Cities, with a heat index hovering somewhere around triple digits. Tomorrow is more of the same, and it won’t be until this coming weekend that daytime temps drop below 85. Bad when the temperature is this high, IMO.

Yesterday, Jack wrote about how brutal it is in Europe at the moment, which is even less prepared to deal with the phenomenon of “too hot” than the Twin Cities. There the runways are melting and climate refugees are being evacuated by the tens of thousands while trees literally explode in France and Spain. But I wanted to provide a slightly different perspective on climate change, which is that for many people the effects will not be immediately fatal but instead just, well, kind of a bit shit, over and over again for months out of the year.