There's a meme that rarely fails to bring a smile to my face. It's generally two images juxtaposed with text like "me reaping" for the first image and "me sowing" for the second. The idea is that being confronted by the consequences of your actions is often far less enjoyable than wantonly doing whatever you want without a care in the world, much less any consideration that there might be negative effects as a direct result of your actions.

The joke resonates with me because I, like most other humans, simply hate reaping what I have sown. And yet, it will always be funny when truly bad, evil, or otherwise malevolently stupid people are confronted with what they've wrought. Case in point: Anyone currently or formerly associated with pushing the idea that Joe Biden "stole" the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump through widespread fraud.

Here was Newt Gingrich, ally to the guy who lost the election by 7 million votes, insisting last month that Biden stole the election by somethingsomething George Soros. A classic boogeyman for conservatives! But he hasn't even committed to the anti-Semitic bit: Earlier today, the former House Speaker tweeted that Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, two pro-Trump lawyers who've made themselves minor characters in this ongoing charade, "are totally destructive."

To back up a minute: Members of the Trump apparatus are now bending over backwards to distance themselves from Wood and Powell, who have urged citizens not to vote in the critical Georgia Senate runoff in January until they could be absolutely certain the votes would be "secure." You can see why a good old fashioned "distancing" would be in order: Trump, who has still not publicly conceded the race, continues to tweet wild theories of things like "ballot stuffing" in Georgia. His campaign filed lawsuits in several battleground states. The details of these suits aren't important. The overall aim is just to kick up enough muck and seed enough doubt that casual viewers will come to assume something untoward must have happened, and so Biden is not the rightful winner. Just yesterday, Trump tweeted a video from the Arizona Republican Party which cites "Sidney Powell, a member of President Trump's legal team" alleging that a particular brand of voting machine allows vote counters to switch votes and that officials knowingly used faulty voting machine software.

So Powell is a member of Trump's legal team for purposes of floating wholly unsubstantiated allegations of voting fraud but not when she takes that argument to its logical conclusion: If our elections are shams, why should you participate?

Gingrich, Rudy Giuliani, and Trump are trying to have it both ways. They want you to buy into the idea that there's no integrity in our elections, but they still really need you, a Republican voter, to turn out in January, when control of the Senate hinges on two Georgia runoff races.

Giuliani has always kind of operated in this interstitial space—distance yourself from him when need be but keep him close—and the Trump campaign has him deployed on his most reckless detail yet: sitting next to these absolute yahoo "witnesses" to alleged election fraud as they testify.

Here's a sampling of people who, while they may not be officially affiliated with the campaign, have been making utterly wild, public arguments on his behalf. There was the Long Island Iced Tea lady:

And this extremely racist lady:

Where on earth do they find people to participate in this parade of freaks? I'll never know, although I would love to. But this is the culmination of Trumpism. It's the energy he's championed since long before he was even an actual candidate for president. Fling the doors of the asylum wide, let them run wild, and course-correct only when completely necessary. But they don't have much control over this anymore.

Trump is scheduled for an appearance in Rome, GA on Sunday, where he'll ostensibly be making the case that voters should pull the lever for the two Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. But it seems like safe money that he'll also use plenty of his allotted time to talk about how he actually won the 2020 election, but for the interference of his enemies foreign and domestic. Will widespread allegations of fraud drive Republicans to the polls anyway? Who knows. But what is clear is that the bill is due; the clock is running down. It's time for Trump to reap what he's sown.