On Thursday night, Donald Trump went on Sean Hannity's show and said this:

We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country and if you look at the stats and you look at the numbers, if you look at just – take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country. We don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It’s like a death wish, like a death wish for our country!

Also on Thursday, the Biden administration filled two planes with Haitian refugees and shipped them back to Haiti, a country which, thanks in large part to the machinations of the United States, is practically uninhabitable for many of its citizens right now. Joe Biden is enthusiastically using a Trump-era policy to carry out these expulsions; this decision was loathsome enough that Harold Koh, a man who was content to help Barack Obama find the legal justification to murder people in drone strikes, resigned from his post as a State Department adviser.

So here we have the two wings of establishment American politics dealing with immigration. One wing is happy to indulge in venomous, racist rhetoric about Haitians as a way to get its white supremacist kicks. The other wing is full of soothing words about human dignity and respect for all people. It wants you to know how much it cares. And it hopes that you will ignore that it is operating a deportation machine using the tools of Mr. Shithole Countries himself. Meanwhile, Haitians, both in their own country and in the United States, continue to suffer at American hands. Two sides of the same coin. The system works.