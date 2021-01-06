A lot of people today have been asking, where is Donald Trump? As a mob of his supporters took the Capitol hostage, why was the president not using his powerful voice to reel them back in?

Politicians were wondering:

https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1346929552187158529

Good government groups were wondering:

https://twitter.com/CREWcrew/status/1346899350182572034

Journalists were wondering:

https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1346917797738074112

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1346907232592670720

The president-elect was wondering:

https://twitter.com/HuffPost/status/1346928035488940032

These people seem to have forgotten that you never, ever, ever want Donald Trump to be saying anything at all, because he is Donald Trump. Sure enough, when the Trump statement came, it wasn't the calming message from a wise leader the people clamoring for an intervention appeared to be hoping for. Because it was Trump!

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346928882595885058

Yes, that is the president telling his mob that the election was stolen and he understands why they're so enraged, and saying, "we love you, you're very special," but oh, also, "go home, and go home in peace." Twitter, as you can see, has slapped a boatload of restrictions on the statement, for obvious reasons.

Just remember this the next time you're calling for Trump to say anything: he should never ever say anything ever.

Update, 8:48 p.m. ET: Trump's Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday (I know right) and the above video was deleted, so here's a transcript of what he said: