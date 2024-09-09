Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Breaking news everyone: Kamala Harris now has a policy page on her website.

No, really, I mean it: this was breaking news on Monday morning. “Harris campaign website now outlines policy platform,” the Washington Post reported.

Like most of these sorts of things, the policy page ranges from detailed (“she will expand the startup expense tax deduction for new businesses from $5,000 to $50,000 and take on the everyday obstacles and red tape that can make it harder to grow a small business”) to extremely vague (“Vice President Harris will fight to ensure parents can afford high-quality child care and preschool for their children”). Not too earth-shaking, all told, though I did appreciate the page’s one millionth confirmation that she is continuing Joe Biden’s policy of supporting the genocide in Gaza. It’s good to know these things.

So why did the unveiling of this page merit a whole article in the Post? Perhaps it’s because an incredibly strange debate has been taking place over the past few days about whether or not Harris should be talking about her policies at all. Not only are supposedly credible people demanding that Harris not tell anyone about what she might do if she became literally the most powerful person in the world, but they are also mad at anyone who wants her to.