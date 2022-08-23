Screenshot / YouTube , MTV Pictures

By just about every measure imaginable, 2002’s Orange County is an incredibly weird film. Is it an attempt at biting social commentary? A ham-fisted attempt to update John Hughes 80s teenage schlock for jaded millennials? A series of non-sequitur music videos and needle drops in desperate search of an overarching plot? Yes, to all of the above. It’s not a bad movie, really. But it sure isn’t a good one, either. I’d bet there’s a sizeable portion of the population that know it as “that one movie that had that one song in it a full year before The OC even premiered on FOX.” (Editors note: I would not bet this.)

Above all else, however, Orange County is the movie that has acclaimed comic writer/director/actor/mensch Harold Ramis say “that is neat” in an extremely funny way.