The battle for “most incompetent politician in America” is a fierce one. The list of charlatans, dullards, and assorted wastes of space is intimidatingly long. You will find outlandish political buffoonery at every single level of government, from the humble village hall to the White House. Figuring out who definitively belongs at the top of that trash pile is a herculean task—even harder than choosing the best state bird!—and not one I will try to accomplish today.

Nevertheless, there are moments where one political leader steps above the fray and fails so hilariously that you have to wonder whether they deserve the #1 slot. This week, that leader is (drumroll please, opening the envelope even though the picture directly above this intro already gave it away….) New York Governor Kathy Hochul!!!!!

Wow, what an achievement in a world where Kevin McCarthy is still alive and in charge of things. So how did Hochul reach this particular summit? By face-planting in a way that literally no New York governor ever has in the history of the state.

It all began just under a month ago. Let’s journey back to December 22, 2022. (Cue flashback harp sound.)