Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

Close your eyes. Think of a politician who backs dangerous anti-immigrant legislation, enthusiastically votes for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, and pushes to discriminate against trans people.

“Sounds like a MAGA chud!” you might be thinking.

WRONG! That politician is a Democrat.

Yes, Democrats, fresh off of running a campaign about how Donald Trump is a fascist who will destroy us all, have suddenly decided that fascists can have some cool ideas too. The spirit of collaboration hangs heavy in the air.

Here are three objectively hideous things that Democrats have done in the past couple of weeks.