Welcome to Hell, Pat Robertson!
He was the worst kind of person, one with an impoverished soul who spent his life spewing hate in the name of God.
Pat Robertson, the ultra-conservative minister who played a major role in ushering in our current era of theocratic “democracy,” died today at the ripe old age of 93. To which I say: welcome to hell, you utter ghoul!
Robertson founded the Christian Coalition, which helped elect the first Republican Congress in decades in 1994, and created the Christian Broadcasting Network, which ran his nationally syndicated daytime TV show for old people whose kids don’t invite them to Christmas, The 700 Club. But for a man who founded so many things with “Christian” in their names, Robertson was hateful son of a bitch, one who will be gladly welcomed into the underworld if hell is in fact real.
What follows is a small sampling of Robertson’s greatest hits.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.