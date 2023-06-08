YouTube/The 700 Club

Pat Robertson, the ultra-conservative minister who played a major role in ushering in our current era of theocratic “democracy,” died today at the ripe old age of 93. To which I say: welcome to hell, you utter ghoul!

Robertson founded the Christian Coalition, which helped elect the first Republican Congress in decades in 1994, and created the Christian Broadcasting Network, which ran his nationally syndicated daytime TV show for old people whose kids don’t invite them to Christmas, The 700 Club. But for a man who founded so many things with “Christian” in their names, Robertson was hateful son of a bitch, one who will be gladly welcomed into the underworld if hell is in fact real.

What follows is a small sampling of Robertson’s greatest hits.