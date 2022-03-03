After the U.S. government and our allies announced further sweeping sanctions on Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine—which the White House, in its press release, was careful to frame as a “war of choice,” a notion the U.S. should be well acquainted with—the battle has filtered down to the consumer level. And boy are we being hysterical about it!

First, let’s get this out of the way: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unjust. Yet sanctions, which are widely viewed as a nonviolent alternative to military intervention, are anything but nonviolent. Here’s a bit of recent history on sanctions, along with their impact on the general populations of those countries, via The Conversation:

Moreover, there’s ample historical evidence to show that these sanctions won’t work to reverse Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (one notable exception to this rule, although not a perfect comparison, being international sanctions pushing South Africa to end apartheid), but given our deeply connected world, it’s quite likely to have myriad destabilizing effects on everyone’s economy. Still, as even the Wall Street Journal, not exactly a stalwart against American intervention of all stripes, put it, “sanctions are still widely viewed as better than doing nothing.”

What’s something that’s just as bad, if not more stupid, than doing nothing? Consumers at home and abroad taking up the cause as their own to basically do Freedom Fries the Redux.