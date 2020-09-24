What Are People Supposed to Do?
Why should they play by rules that the powerful continually ignore?
On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, one of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor.
The grand jury did not indict Hankison for killing Taylor. It didn’t indict the other two officers who participated in her killing, either. No, it merely said that, as Hankison fired the bullets that killed Taylor, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.