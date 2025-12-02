What The Fuck is Wrong With Megyn Kelly?
Normal people don't brag about their detailed snuff film fantasies like this.
Broadly speaking there are two types of people in this world: Those who hear the phrase “war crime” and immediately understand this to be a grave moral stain deserving of immediate condemnation; and those whose response to hearing about horrific acts of military violence is to get dressed up and center themselves in front of a microphone so they can say with maximum enthusiasm and minimal shame: “Yes! I love it! I have some notes….”
Go on. Guess which type of person Megyn Kelly is. I can wait.
