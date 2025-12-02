YouTube

Broadly speaking there are two types of people in this world: Those who hear the phrase “war crime” and immediately understand this to be a grave moral stain deserving of immediate condemnation; and those whose response to hearing about horrific acts of military violence is to get dressed up and center themselves in front of a microphone so they can say with maximum enthusiasm and minimal shame: “Yes! I love it! I have some notes….”

Go on. Guess which type of person Megyn Kelly is. I can wait.