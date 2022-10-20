On Thursday morning, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped outside No. 10 Downing Street to announce that, actually, she’d thought about it and maybe she wouldn’t like to be prime minister anymore.

Thus ended an eye-popping 45-day reign—the shortest prime ministerial tenure in UK history—in which Truss:

killed the Queen (METAPHORICALLY SPEAKING)

crashed the British economy

drove the Conservative Party into a ditch

could not even outlast a head of lettuce

If you are wondering what in the world just happened, fear not. We are here to help. Read on!