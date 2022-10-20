What the Hell Just Happened With Liz Truss?!
Everything you need to know about the UK's latest crisis.
On Thursday morning, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped outside No. 10 Downing Street to announce that, actually, she’d thought about it and maybe she wouldn’t like to be prime minister anymore.
Thus ended an eye-popping 45-day reign—the shortest prime ministerial tenure in UK history—in which Truss:
killed the Queen (METAPHORICALLY SPEAKING)
crashed the British economy
drove the Conservative Party into a ditch
could not even outlast a head of lettuce
If you are wondering what in the world just happened, fear not. We are here to help. Read on!
