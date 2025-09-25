Getty Images

Writing about politics here and elsewhere has afforded me ample time to think about the gang of criminals and racists who make up Donald Trump’s administration. But today, editor Jack posed an impossible question to me, which I in turn posed to the rest of my Discourse Blog colleagues: Who is the grossest member of the administration of them all?

And, before you get mad, let me tap the sign: It’s okay to make fun of the visages of people who are evil.

I’ll begin with my own contenders.