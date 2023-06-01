Magnolia Pictures

The other week, I saw a much-buzzed-about (among a certain circle, anyway) new movie from Norwegian writer and director Kristoffer Borgli called Sick of Myself. It’s literally about a young woman who purposefully disfigures herself with contraband pills in pursuit of attention and metaphorically about many other things that you can easily guess. Here’s the trailer:

I liked the movie fine enough—it’s a blissful 95 minutes long!—but what hung with me upon leaving the theater, and in the following days and weeks, was: Why are Scandinavians like this??

Seemingly every six months or so, a flood of new articles come out about how people in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, and Sweden are among the happiest people in the world. There are the pieces with the “hard data,” as much as that can even exist, and then there are the endless stories about why and how these people manage to be so happy. Is it hygge? Better social structures? Universal healthcare? The frigid cold?? Are these people the living embodiment of the higher selves many of us strive to be? Are they mildly insane?

We in the United States—which sits in the middle of the pack as far as happiness goes—are desperate for answers. And yet…if you look at the popular cinema that emerges from these places, a very different story starts to take shape. Many of the biggest movies from Scandinavia and directors from Scandinavia don’t seem particularly happy at all. They actually seem pretty dang twisted.

Sick of Myself is among a certain niche drama of films with a specific look, tone, and sense of humor. It’s black comedy, absurdism, and fantasy, all rolled up into a goofy, shocking, exhilarating, and depressing package, with a pleasing but emotionally removed washed-out color palette to boot. Not all these words apply to all the movies I’m thinking of, but if you’ve seen even one of them, you know exactly what I’m talking about. And yes, these movies are often from Scandinavian countries, but before we get much further and at risk of sounding like a reductive dolt, I’ll confess that one of the prime peddlers of this subgenre is Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, Dogtooth, The Favourite, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), who regrettably, is Greek.

Let me be clear: I like these movies generally and appreciate what they’re bringing to the table. But it’s an undeniable, very specific vibe that I need to understand on a psychological level. Let’s run down a few of the examples, starting with a longstanding and very notable director: Lars von Trier, who is Danish. This man has given us Melancholia (a phenomenal film about the end of the world), Dancer in the Dark (notoriously soul-crushing and featuring Björk, who is Icelandic!), and Nymphomaniac (a movie that along with Melancholia and Antichrist, make up the director’s Depression Trilogy). What a riot!

Then there’s Ruben Östlund, the Swedish filmmaker behind Force Majeure, The Square, and most recently, Triangle of Sadness. Or how about Thomas Vinterberg, another Dane, who co-wrote and directed the iconically bleak 2020 film, Another Round? Or what about Nicolas Winding Refn (seriously, are Danish people okay?) who directed Drive, Only God Forgives, and Neon Demon? I’m also tempted to make note of Joachim Trier, who’s Norwegian, simply because he directed a movie called The Worst Person in the World, though that movie is markedly more upbeat than many of the others mentioned here, despite a significant plotline about premature death. Lol. And yes, while we’re on the subject of grim subjects, I am very depressed by the fact that all these examples are men.

When I tossed out this idea in Slack, my fellow Discourse Bloggers seemed to be picking up what I was throwing down, and Rafi offered this contribution: “I learned recently, that Liam Neeson’s ‘avenging snowplow driver who takes down the mob’ movie (which fucking ruled) is also a remake of a weirdo scandi film.” I was not at all familiar with this movie, but it’s called Cold Pursuit and it’s directed by the same guy who made the original (In Order of Disappearance), a Norwegian director named Hans Petter Moland. Other Mads Mikkelsen (Danish) movies were also mentioned, but frankly, I think you get the point!

So what exactly is going on here? Are the people of Scandinavia uniquely suited to cinema that’s just a little bit fucked up and weird? Am I only aware of a particular subset of Scandinavian movies that are just a little bit fucked up and weird? Here’s more of what Rafi (and Jack) had to say on the matter:

True and true!

Meanwhile, Cros offered something else to consider: “Also like, how happy can they be. it's cold as shit and their food sucks ass.”

This is actually a good point. Many of those aforementioned articles about how and why Scandinavian people manage to be so happy are about how they aren’t exactly happy per se. They’re just people with well-adjusted expectations, a healthy sense of realism, and are perhaps not very happy at all, but find contentment with the help of a certain amount of quiet perseverance and grit. I can’t say for sure whether this is true, but it makes some sense. In my reading about the happiness polls, I got the sense that the Danes and the Swedes and their ilk were a lot like Midwesterners, which is to say, good at being cold, concurrently grim and cheerful, often deeply strange, and often deeply funny. And you can’t get mad at me for that characterization, as I myself am a Midwesterner.

It seems that there are two possibilities here: 1) The general contentment of Scandinavians opens up a portal to a kind of ecstatic strangeness, and it’s only natural that happy people might channel some of that into the darker realms of existence, which they can only consider intellectually as they only experience passing glimpses themselves or 2) The polls are complete garbage and these people aren’t especially happy at all, and are in fact, channeling an innate and universal turmoil.

Alas, the truth is probably somewhere in between. Another truth: I don’t really need to know whether Scandis are in fact the happiest people on earth or why they make the specific movies they make. I walk into these films knowing I’m opening myself up to a variable cocktail of hilarious, violent, strange, somber, wise, silly, insane, and well-considered content. In a world that gets madder and madder by the day, it’s often the only kind of art that makes any damn sense.

