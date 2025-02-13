Getty Images

I’ve been thinking about this line almost on a loop since I first heard it, from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the apparent opposition to Donald Trump.

“I’m trying to figure out what leverage we actually have,” he told reporters last week. “What leverage do we have? They control the House, the Senate, and the presidency. It’s their government. What leverage do we have?”

It’s a good question if you’re a baby, rather than an elected official whose party keeps claiming there’s no less than a constitutional crisis in the making as a result of Trump and the Republicans taking a hacksaw to anything that resembles a functioning government.

You only gain anything resembling leverage when you withhold the thing they need. Granted, Jeffries is right: Because of the Democrats’ numerous and ongoing failings, the Republicans don’t need them to do things like get Trump’s insane slate of nominees confirmed. AND YET: WHY ARE YOU MAKING THEIR JOBS SO FUCKING EASY, ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY DON’T EVEN NEED YOU???

A perfect example of this: the case of Kristi Noem.