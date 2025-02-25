I come to you today to write about Bari Weiss. And Nazis. Believe me, I’m sorry.

I wish things were different. Unfortunately, sometimes a person so reflexively contrarian and vapid as to call into question their ability to order an Egg McMuffin without incident rises to a position where they have some actual influence in this world. As a matter of fact, that’s been happening a lot these days. And so it becomes necessary to pay attention to that vapid contrarian, if only to mitigate some of the trickle-down stupidity they insist on barfing into the already exhausted zeitgeist. Call it “harm prevention” for everyone — except for the person preventing the harm, which in this case is me. And you.

So, yeah, Bari Weiss. And Nazis. Two things I didn’t want to spend my day thinking about, but nevertheless. Here we are. Let’s get up to speed.