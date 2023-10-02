It’s a cliché to be all “looks like those clowns in Congress did it again,” but, y’know…it does look like those clowns in Congress did it again! The events of this past weekend proved, for about the 500 millionth time, that we have the world’s stupidest government.

But wait, I hear you cry. This weekend is proof that the American experiment is still alive! Republicans and Democrats came together to avert a damaging government shutdown! It’s the bipartisan common sense we thought was all but dead in our sadly polarized era! Problem solving, et cetera!

And sure, I will concede that narrowly swerving away from a government shutdown at the last second is less stupid than barreling right into a shutdown. But I see no reason to alter my overall verdict. That’s because even the way that these Capitol Hill clods avoid total catastrophe leaves them winning the gold medal for uselessness.

You want proof? I’ll give you proof.

Let us examine (sigh) the saga of Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman and the fire alarm. Apologies in advance because reading about this level of nonsense might cause your brain cells to fritz out one by one.

OK, here goes.