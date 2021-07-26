It’s time for the eighth (!) edition of our 50-state tour of the worst politicians in America. Today, we’re examining the worst politicians in……….ARIZONA.

Every two weeks, we're going to highlight a different state, so that by the end, you'll have a full panorama of the trash pile that is American democracy from coast to coast. You can click here to find our full, growing archive of entries.

The latest stop on our road trip finds us in Arizona—home to John McCain's corpse, many cactuses (cacti?), and some of the biggest freaks in all of American politics.

A note: going through a list of every single monster in the state would result in a list that spanned the actual London Bridge that some guy brought to a lake in Arizona, so take the people featured here as representatives of a much deeper pool. Away, we go! Here are the worst politicians in Arizona.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R)

Brnovich is among the crop of Republicans vying to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, who handily won a special election in 2020 to finish the late John McCain's term. Apart from being your standard climate-denying, "big government"-hating, bathroom bill-pushing Republican, he's building some momentum heading into the primary season: His lawsuit seeking to uphold especially onerous and restrictive voting laws in the state just got a big fat vote of approval from the Supreme Court, further decimating the dusty remains of the Voting Rights Act. Democrats barely flipped Arizona to help clinch Biden's win, but given who uh, the state's other senator is, and how Democrats are fucking up their control of the federal government (as you'd expect, but perchance to dream, etc.), don't assume Kelly will sail to a full-term with jagweeds like Brnovich in the running.

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio (R)

DiCiccio has made a name for himself for being a strident fiscal conservative/viral cop defender/unoriginal Black Lives Matter critic. He was first elected to the Phoenix City Council in 1994, then again in 1998, with his most recent decade-plus on the council starting in 2009. (His website also boasts about his work in the office of the late Sen. John McCain as one of his first post-undergrad jobs, lol.)

A 2018 column from the Arizona Republic titled "Sal DiCiccio makes politics messy, but that's why Phoenix needs him," gives you a good idea of what DiCiccio is about: He's "a build-the-wall-kind of American, a die-hard Trump supporter and buddy of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio." He's also just as difficult as a line like that would lead you to believe. He's gone so far as to sue the city and subpoena his fellow council members over a volunteer zoning appeals board dispute. And much like Trump, DiCiccio is known for blocking people on his public social media account.

In 2019, DiCiccio publicly defended two Phoenix cops who were fired from the department, claiming "Phx PD Loves Criminals." The police chief had fired one officer for his Facebook posts "berating Muslims and encouraging violence against protesters," and another who was recorded in a viral video threatening to "put a fucking cap in your fucking head" to a man whose child walked out of a dollar store with a doll. Last year, he called NBA players "whiny bitches" for boycotting games after Kenosha, WI, police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times. This year, DiCiccio proposed defunding Phoenix's police oversight office (and moving that money toward services for unhoused people, sure), and also voted against a civilian oversight board, claiming the office was "literally designed to attack the police." And in May, he criticized Phoenix's new COVID mask mandate, even after getting COVID himself in January.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll (D)

Well would you look at that—once again, we’ve got a brutal, inhumane sheriff on the list. This week it’s Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll. In Cococino, Driscoll instituted a policy of holding people arrested for non-immigration-related offenses that ICE had flagged for up to 48 hours after their scheduled release date. In 2019, after an undocumented immigrant sued him and his department over the policy, Driscoll allegedly helped sic ICE agents on the immigrant’s family, according to a comprehensive report by The Appeal that year. The immigrant, Jose Montelongo-Morales, his lawyers, and the ACLU all believe ICE’s particular targeting of him and aggressive interrogation of his family members was retaliation for bringing the suit against Driscoll’s office. In Cococino, at least, Driscoll will suffer no challenge to his rule.

State Senate President Karen Fann (R)

Fann is a Republican state legislator, so she's obviously a maniac, but her special thing is that she's been at the heart of the Arizona GOP's attempts to prove that the 2020 election was yanked out of Donald Trump's stubby little hooves. Fann put together a crack team to "investigate" whether there had been any shady election dealings in Maricopa County, to be headed up by an immediately discredited conspiracy theory-pusher. Fann was not embarrassed about this, though. She's still sticking by the whole "audit" thing, even though she was caught telling constituents that she thinks Biden won the election. Good times!

Rep. Paul Gosar (R)

What can you say about Rep. Paul Gosar? That he’s a white nationalist? Yes. That his entire family hates his guts? Also yes. That he’s [shudder] a dentist? Boy is he ever. If you’re starting to wonder, “Hey, does this guy stink?” but need a little more convincing, consider the fact that he helped spearhead an effort to reinstate fellow white nationalist garbage human Steve King to his congressional committee assignments. And if you think Gosar’s brand of conspiracy-addled racism is limited to his Arizona district, think again: He’s taken his shtick overseas, speaking in support of British white supremacist Tommy Robinson at a London rally in 2018, where he declared Muslim men “a scourge” and rubbed elbows with some of Europe’s most infamous bigots.

State Rep. John Kavanagh (R)

You almost have to respect Arizona State Rep. John Kavanagh. He, like many other soulless politicians, is on a quest to suppress voters in his state. But unlike those other soulless politicians, he isn’t pretending otherwise! Kavanagh supports several bills that aim to make voting more difficult in the Grand Canyon State by doing things like narrowing the window for early voting, purging permanent voter lists, and requiring an ID copy for mail-in ballots. And his support isn’t quiet. It’s the rare, beautiful kind of support that’s loud, proud, and acknowledges that there isn’t actually any real problem to begin with.

He actually said, straight up: “We’re moving forward to do bills to correct problems that came up during the election that need to be solved, regardless of whether there was actual fraud or nonexistent fraud.”

Regardless of whether there was actual fraud or nonexistent fraud! Ha ha ha ha ha. But wait, there’s more! Kavanagh ALSO said, "There's a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they're willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everybody vote—but everybody shouldn't be voting."

Okay, sorry, but we’re not done yet. This man also said, “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they're totally uninformed on the issues. Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well."

Kavanaugh later said that he was referencing fraudulent voters when he said that “everybody shouldn’t be voting” and that the “quality” comment referred to voters who actually want to vote. Sure thing, dude. If all this wasn’t enough, Kavanaugh is also anti-weed, pro-Arpaio, and supports the most extreme bathroom bills.

Like I said, you almost have to respect how blatant he is. Almost.

David Stringer (R)

At first glance, David Stringer looks like your average piece of shit Arizona lawmaker. He told a crowd at a local college in 2018 that "there aren't enough white kids to go around" in Arizona public schools, and followed that up a few months later at another college appearance by saying that Black people "don't blend in." On another occasion, he claimed that immigration "creates a permanent underclass." But Stringer's promising future as a dollar-store Gosar was derailed when it was discovered that he had once been accused of paying children to have sex with him and also of possessing child pornography; though Stringer denied the allegations, he refused to comply with an ethics committee investigation and was forced to resign in 2019. Less than a year later, he was back and running for office as the top prosecutor in his county, during which he used mailers featuring a photo of him and Donald Trump. This was too much for even the upstanding folks at the Trump campaign, which sent him a cease and desist letter, and Stringer lost his primary by 37 points. Good riddance.

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward (R)

Ward is the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, which means that these days, she’s locked in a fight for the party’s life trying to keep alive completely unfounded allegations that Donald Trump lost the state in 2020 because of large-scale voter fraud. Her crusade—which she’s stated would ideally involve the state’s vastly Republican election officials going to jail— is made even richer by her actual efforts to subvert democracy and meddle with the election results by spending November 2020 aggressively pressuring officials in Maricopa County to stop counting the votes.“Seems you’re playing for the wrong team and people will remember,” she hilariously texted one member of the Board of Supervisors, as reported by the Arizona Republic. “*WRONG team.”

But it’s not just subverting democracy—she’s a bad person through and through! She boosted the anti-abortion zealots’ narrative about Planned Parenthood “selling baby’s body parts” and, while running against McCain, urged him to step down immediately after his cancer diagnosis, lest his cancer prove inconvenient to Donald Trump. (She lost.) Simply trash!

All images remixed by Sam Grasso. Credits, in order: GeneralBrnovich/Facebook; Phoenix.gov; Coconino.az.gov; ElectKarenFann/Facebook; repgosar/Facebook; Jay Lawrence/Facebook; Votestringer.com; KelliWardAZ/Facebook