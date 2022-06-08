Photo courtesy Santa Claus; Remix by Samantha Grasso

When Rep. Don Young died this past March, the 88-year-old Republican left a walrus penis-shaped hole in Alaska state politics. After nearly half a century in Congress, Young expired as the longest-serving Republican representative in his party’s history, having earned his reputation as a legislative maniac who casually dropped racist slurs in radio interviews, stuck his hand in a steel bear trap to show how much it didn’t hurt, and once held a ten-inch knife to fellow Republican John Boehner’s throat in an argument about earmarks. That Young was reelected dozens of times is a testament to just how weird Alaskan politics can get — and the fact that the race to finish his final term in office boasts a crowded field of almost fifty official candidates (including Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, and at least one member of the seditionist Alaskan Independence Party) is, in its own way, something of a fitting tribute to his outsized, outrageous legacy.

Among those vying to complete Young’s term are a who’s who of Alaskan politics, including Nick Begich, whose grandfather’s mysterious aviation disappearance paved the way for Young’s first term in office; iconic failed governor-turned-failed reality TV star Sarah Palin; and the gravelly-voiced, bushy-bearded mayor pro tem of the town of North Pole named (what else?) Santa Claus.