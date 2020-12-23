Here's a little selection of some Discourse Blog headlines from this past year:

"Seriously, Just Give Us the Goddamn Money"

"Just Give Us the Money Jesus Christ"

"I Must Regretfully Reiterate: JUST GIVE US THE FUCKING MONEY"

We have been consistent about this point! We would like people in Congress to give us the money please. For the COVID. And the joblessness. And the collapse of all society. Give us the money! It works!

This week, Congress agreed to give us a pretty paltry sum of money. Then Donald Trump said he wanted everyone to get way more money. Now the Democrats are...actually signaling that they agree and want to do this???

First of all, it's very bizarre to see Democrats, normally so committed to austerity and political malpractice, behaving in this way. Trying to push Republicans into blocking $2,000 checks for people rather than voluntarily slashing direct aid to the bone for the sake of bipartisanship? Is this the same Democratic Party?

We at Discourse Blog do not, as a rule, like the Democratic Party, but as cool-headed pragmatists, we are not ones to snub these sorts of rare instances of "being good, even for one second." So in the brief moment when we find ourselves aligned with Nancy Pelosi, can we just emphasize that WE WOULD DEFINITELY LIKE THE MONEY! And that the Democrats, who have been so hell-bent on portraying their dire stimulus deal as a great thing, should stop doing that and should maybe emphasize, particularly in places like, say, Georgia, that they are REALLY INTO GIVING EVERYONE WAY MORE MONEY AND THAT REPUBLICANS HATE MONEY! And that maybe if they do that, it might, I don't know, be a good thing that works for them!

Heaven forbid!