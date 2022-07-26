Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Last week was a busy one for Congressman Glenn Thompson: On Tuesday the Pennsylvania Republican voted against a Democratic-led bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law. Three days later, Thompson delivered a heartfelt speech at his son’s wedding to another man, telling attendees that, as a father, “we love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then.”

“Oh HO!” crowed indignant #Resistance-istas, who sent his name trending on Twitter after news of his son’s nuptials broke. “A hypocrite! We caught him saying the one thing, and then doing the whole other thing!”