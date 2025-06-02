Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Discourse Blog has long held the view that activist and all-around real one Greta Thunberg is awesome. Discourse Blog has also long held the view that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is a piece of human refuse, floating along, scaring young children, making plants wither and die merely by glancing at them, and generally infecting the world with the stench of his evil.

This weekend, Thunberg (the one who is awesome) and Graham (the one whose name rural villagers the world over have warned their kids never even to utter, lest it summon the forces of darkness, and whose ghastly visage has caused at least 14 different people to claw their eyes out) came together in a Marvel-esque crossover event for the ages.

Thunberg—again, one of the coolest people—is part of a flotilla of ships trying to get aid to Gaza, a place whose population is currently being deliberately starved and murdered by a genocidal state. Thunberg and her comrades are taking a real risk by trying to sail to Gaza in this way; Israel has launched deadly attacks on similar missions before, and another one of this flotilla’s ships was bombed last month. But because she is cool and brave, Thunberg is doing this anyway.

“We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity,” Thunberg told a crowd before the ship set sail. “And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the lives being [genocided].”

As I said—cool, brave. A little too cool and brave for the demonic being encased in a sack of putrefying flesh also known as Lindsey Graham. Here’s where the Alien vs. Predator part comes in, only it’s more like Alien vs. Good Person Greta Thunberg. And I think, when we look back, this particular crossover will come to be seen as especially representative of where we’re all at right now.